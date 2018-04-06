

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say they are appealing to the public for help in locating a 29-year-old man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

Kyle Keon is serving a two-year sentence for drug and weapons charges.

He’s described as white, 5'10" (178 cm), and 190 lbs (86kgs). He has a tattoo on his right forearm of a skull and on his left forearm of skull with horns and tentacles.

OPP say Keon is known to frequent Ottawa, Pembroke, and Renfrew, as well as the Kitchener/Waterloo area.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.