Municipal services in Gatineau closed due to storm
ottawa, snow, storm
CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 3:45AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 13, 2019 4:01AM EST
Municipal services are closed across Gatineau today because of the storm.
The city reported 31 cm of snow fell by 2 a.m., with snow continuing overnight.
In a Tweet, the City of Gatineau said municipal services will be closed today, including Service Centres, Libraries and the Municipal Court. Gatineau says municipal employees may stay home today, unless required to be at work.
Government offices will remain open around the region today. The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat is urging departments to allow federal employees to work from home.