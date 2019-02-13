

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Municipal services are closed across Gatineau today because of the storm.

The city reported 31 cm of snow fell by 2 a.m., with snow continuing overnight.

In a Tweet, the City of Gatineau said municipal services will be closed today, including Service Centres, Libraries and the Municipal Court. Gatineau says municipal employees may stay home today, unless required to be at work.

⚠️#Snowstorm | Due to ongoing snow accumulation and heavy rainfall, the following municipal services are closed for the day of February 13.

Government offices will remain open around the region today. The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat is urging departments to allow federal employees to work from home.