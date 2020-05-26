OTTAWA -- An Ottawa Police officer was treated for serious injuries after being dragged 500 metres by a vehicle earlier this month.

Ottawa Police say on May 14, a frontline officer stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence on Montreal Road.

“As the officer was speaking with the driver, the driver sped away, dragging the officer,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed for 500 metres, at which point the officer was thrown off the vehicle. The vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed."

Police say East Criminal Investigators determined the driver was also involved in an incident on March 18, when a man drive a vehicle into a park bench, causing damage, Police say the driver abandoned the vehicle and reported it stolen.

Bradley Desgens, 36, of Ottawa is charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, obstruction of justice and unlawful possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Police say Desgens was also charged with public mischief in relation to the March 18 incident.