OTTAWA -- Mrs. Tiggy Winkle's is saying goodbye for good.

The popular and long-lived Ottawa toy store will be closing all of its stores—including its flagship store in the Glebe—this March, putting an end to 43 years in business.

In a Facebook post, Mrs. Tiggy Winkle's says the decision came "after much consideration and with heavy hearts."

"We hope you will stop by our Flagship store at 809 Bank Street over the next few weeks as we plan for many sales and activities … We hope to put up a memory wall where customers can write down their good bye messages and see some fun pictures of our store throughout its history," the post said.

Mrs. Tiggy Winkle's opened its store in the Glebe in March of 1977, the company says. The business expanded over the years, opening stores in the Rideau Centre, Bayshore, Place d'Oléans, and Westboro.

Earlier this year, the company said it would close its Westboro store at the end of February.

"For three generations, our family has worked hard to provide three generations of customers with the best possible shopping experience," the store said on Facebook.

"Our hearts are filled with gratitude. Thank you Ottawa for your support."

An exact date for the closure has not been announced.