Mother bear and two cubs captured near Chelsea, Que. schools

Some unexpected guests showed up for the first day of school in Chelsea, Que. Tuesday morning.

A mother bear and two cubs and a raccoon were spotted near Chelsea and Montessori elementary schools.

MRC des Collines police officers were called to the site. They called in wildlife officers to help capture the bears.

A short while later, police said the mother bear was “now sleeping” and the fire department was called in to recover the cubs using a ladder.

The cubs were recovered safely. All three animals will be transported “several hundred kilometres” away from the two schools, police said.

There’s no word on what happened to the raccoon.