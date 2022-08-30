Mother bear and two cubs captured near Chelsea, Que. schools

A mother bear and two cubs were spotted near two schools in Chelsea, Que. on Tuesday, the first day of classes. (MRC des Collines police) A mother bear and two cubs were spotted near two schools in Chelsea, Que. on Tuesday, the first day of classes. (MRC des Collines police)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta

The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.

Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland addresses a crowd at the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto, Thursday, June 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

opinion

opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?

It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina