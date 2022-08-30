Mother bear and two cubs captured near Chelsea, Que. schools
Some unexpected guests showed up for the first day of school in Chelsea, Que. Tuesday morning.
A mother bear and two cubs and a raccoon were spotted near Chelsea and Montessori elementary schools.
MRC des Collines police officers were called to the site. They called in wildlife officers to help capture the bears.
A short while later, police said the mother bear was “now sleeping” and the fire department was called in to recover the cubs using a ladder.
The cubs were recovered safely. All three animals will be transported “several hundred kilometres” away from the two schools, police said.
There’s no word on what happened to the raccoon.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
Returning to 'normal' safely: Dr. Tam on protecting kids against COVID-19 in schools
As children across the country prepare to go back to school, Canada's top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam advises parents on how to continue to protect their children against COVID-19.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
A new Statistics Canada study has found that some racialized populations in Canada had significantly higher mortality rates from COVID-19.
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?
It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province.
Atlantic
-
RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case under federal review
RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are being linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19, as well as an increase in hospitalizations, in its weekly update.
-
Milo's Law: N.B. woman wants legislation after dog attacked, killed
Donna King is still reeling from the loss of a loved one. Her two-year-old miniature pinscher named Milo was attacked and killed by another dog on Aug. 20 at a campground not far from Oromocto, N.B.
Toronto
-
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
-
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be acotine at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.
-
Polls say question in Quebec election is not who will win, but who will come second
With the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) dominating the polls at the start of the provincial election campaign, the most pressing question of the race may not be who wins, but who comes in second.
Northern Ontario
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
Teen charged with setting 2021 fire in Elliot Lake
A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a fire that took place in 2021 on Lisbon Road in Elliot Lake.
London
-
Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
-
Sarnia police seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs
Sarnia police have made an arrest after a months long investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
-
'Fail to remain' collision being investigated by OPP
Middlesex OPP are investigating a weekend collision where they say a driver failed to remain at the scene of a cyclist being struck. Around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, police say they got a report of a ‘fail to remain collision’ on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.
Winnipeg
-
'An emergency of epic proportions': City blames technical issue for Leisure Guide registration shut down
Registration for Winnipeg's Fall Leisure Guide will reopen Tuesday at noon after technical difficulties forced the city to suspend registration.
-
Councillor calls for study on benefits of upping beet juice use on icy winter roads
The city could be exploring a new method of treating slick winter roads that could beet the traditional sanding and salting.
-
Police pursuit of Manitoba homicide suspect ends with vehicle in flames, body found on ATV trail: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a weekend pursuit with police that ended in a vehicle going up in flames.
Kitchener
-
Justin Trudeau in Kitchener to talk housing
The Prime Minister of Canada is stopping by Kitchener Tuesday to talk about housing affordability and make an announcement.
-
Pedestrian injured following crash at major Kitchener intersection
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener.
-
'He was running out with fire on his T-shirt': Witnesses describe Waterloo townhouse fire
A Waterloo townhouse fire over the weekend has left one person with injuries and several people displaced from their homes. Investigators are continuing their work to find out what caused the Bluevale Street North fire.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
-
United Conservative Party of Alberta to hold last debate for leadership candidates
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death makes first court appearance
A woman accused of faking her own death and the death of her child and fleeing to the United States made her first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday morning.
-
City seeks input on proposed Saskatoon arena locations
The city is seeking public input on two potential sites that could be home to a proposed downtown arena.
-
Saskatoon mobile home fire results in $200,000 in damage
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a mobile home fire just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 on the 200-block of Grant Street.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
2-semi crash affecting traffic south of Leduc
Highway 2 traffic near Leduc is expected to be diverted for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
-
United Conservative Party of Alberta to hold last debate for leadership candidates
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.
Vancouver
-
2nd-degree murder charge announced in connection to Surrey shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a Surrey shooting that happened earlier this year, police announced Tuesday.
-
High-risk offender who disappeared from halfway house rearrested: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say a high-risk offender who disappeared from his halfway house last week was rearrested Tuesday morning.
-
911 'gridlock' needs to be addressed with permanent solutions, B.C. union says
A B.C. union representing 911 dispatch operators says permanent solutions are needed to address issues in the province's emergency response system.
Regina
-
Body camera report: How are police in Regina held accountable right now?
A report heading to the Regina Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday is giving an overview of current police accountability and oversight measures in Regina.
-
RCMP equipment, guns stolen from east Regina garage: police
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
-
'They're really worried right now': Concerns rise as students aged 5-11 head back to school without access to boosters
Concerns among parents and staff are rising as the first day of school approaches with some students unable to receive a booster shot.