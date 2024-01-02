More than 130 eastern Ontario motorists charged with impaired driving over the holidays

Ontario Provincial Police has charged 134 motorists in eastern Ontario with impaired driving charges this holiday season.

OPP released the results of over 1,500 Festive Ride (Reduce Driving Everywhere) programs held in the region between Nov. 16, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024 on Tuesday.

Another 37 motorists were issued drivers licence suspensions after registering in the warning range on the approved roadside screening device.

"Impaired drivers are a danger to everyone on the roads, including themselves, their passengers, other drivers and even pedestrians," said OPP inspector Walid Kandar in a news release.

OPP said before the New Year that more than 10,000 impaired driving charges were laid across the province this year, a 16 per cent increase compared to 2022. 49 people died from alcohol or drug-related crashes.

Police are reminding residents that Ride programs can happen anywhere anytime, not just during the holiday season.