OTTAWA -- After a rainy start to the week in Ottawa, expect a few more showers in the area on Tuesday.

Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. The showers are expected to end around noon before things clear in the afternoon.

About 11 millimetres of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport yesterday, according to the weather agency.

Tuesday's high will be 22 C, with a UV index of 7, which is considered high.

It will be a sunny couple of days after that. On Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high of 22 C. Thursday will be warmer, sunny with a high of 27 C.

Friday expect some showers to return; it will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain. The high will be 24 C.

The weather next weekend is expected to be a mixed bag, with showers on Saturday and a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.