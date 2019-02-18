

CTV Ottawa





Happy Family Day everyone! It's going to be a partly sunny day ahead with a chance of flurries and a high of -8C today. With a cold overnight of -22C, the week only gets better and we will be above zero on Thursday.

In Ottawa's 7-day forecast, Environment Canada does not show any snowstorms of large amounts of precipitation. There is a chance of snow or rain on Thursday and a chance of snow on Saturday. Let's hope Old Man Winter doesn't have any surprises up his sleeve but for now, your shovels and snowblowers won't be doing any large operations.