More moderate week ahead
A tourist makes his way onto Parliament Hill Monday January 21, 2019 in Ottawa. Cold weather continued to affect the region with cold temperatures and windchill warnings in effect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 5:37AM EST
Happy Family Day everyone! It's going to be a partly sunny day ahead with a chance of flurries and a high of -8C today. With a cold overnight of -22C, the week only gets better and we will be above zero on Thursday.
In Ottawa's 7-day forecast, Environment Canada does not show any snowstorms of large amounts of precipitation. There is a chance of snow or rain on Thursday and a chance of snow on Saturday. Let's hope Old Man Winter doesn't have any surprises up his sleeve but for now, your shovels and snowblowers won't be doing any large operations.