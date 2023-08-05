Mooney's Bay Beach open again for swimming after algae test

People enjoy the warm weather at Mooney's Bay Beach in Ottawa, on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) People enjoy the warm weather at Mooney's Bay Beach in Ottawa, on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina