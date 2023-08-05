Mooney's Bay Beach open again for swimming after algae test
Ottawa Public Health says all four monitored public beaches in Ottawa are open for swimming Saturday.
This comes after swimming was not recommended at Mooney's Bay Beach for much of the week because of a possibly harmful blue-green algae bloom.
"On Aug. 4, 2023 the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks testing indicated that the level of toxins associated with blue-green algae present in the water at Mooney’s Bay were within recreational water guidelines. The swimming status has been updated to swim," said OPH Healthy Environments Team program manager Emily Morrison in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.
The beach was closed Monday through Thursday while the health unit and the ministry analyzed the water for harmful toxins.
Morrison said earlier this week that contact with the toxins produced by blue-green can be harmful to people and pets.
"Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria that can form large blooms that give water the appearance of blue-green paint, or pea soup. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can be harmful to people and pets through skin contact or ingestion of impacted water. Drinking water containing cyanobacterial toxins may cause headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or diarrhea."
The other three beaches that OPH monitors, Britannia Beach, Petrie East Bay and Petrie River, were open on Saturday as well. Swimming was not recommended at Britannia Beach on Friday due to higher levels of E. coli bacteria.
Saturday's weather forecast includes plenty of sunshine and a high of 24 C, with a UV index of 7, or high, and ideal air quality.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker near Crimea in the second sea attack in a day
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday night, according to Russian officials and video circulating on social media.
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
Pakistani police arrest former prime minister Imran Khan after court conviction
The political future of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was thrown into doubt Saturday when police arrested him at home after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for asset concealment.
They went on a road trip for their first date. Now this couple is driving around the world together
Travelling couple Nicolas Chazee and Mathilde Vougny, who met while they were both studying in Belgium, Brussels, went on a road trip on their first date. Now they're seeing the world.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
New report examines how rising interest rates have impacted home prices in Canada
With the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes aimed at fighting inflation, the housing market in Canada experienced a slight drop in prices, according to a new report from Century 21 Canada.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings extended as thunderstorms move east
Environment Canada extended rainfall warnings across Halifax, Southern Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties Saturday morning. Rainfall Warnings were also put into effect for Kings and Queens County in Prince Edward Island.
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Housing shortage: Nova Scotia invests $1.3 million in provincewide home-sharing app
The provincial government announced today it will spend $1.3 million over two years to expand its partnership with an online home-sharing platform known as Happipad.
Toronto
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Toronto Caribbean Carnival's Grand Parade happens today. Here's what you need to know
The Grand Parade, the biggest event of North America's largest carnival, takes place on Saturday in Toronto’s west end.
-
One person stabbed after 'demonstration turned violent' at Toronto park, police say
One person has been transported to hospital with stab wounds after a "demonstration turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
-
Video shows stolen truck slamming into stopped traffic at Brampton intersection
New video has surfaced showing a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that police say was caused by the driver of a stolen pickup truck.
Montreal
-
Hit with delays and possible lightning, it was an eventful first week for the REM
Montreal's new light-rail train (REM) has had an eventful first week, marked by three service interruptions, a possible lightning strike, passengers mistakenly taken to the garage and the service's absence on the Google Maps platform.
-
Montreal General Hospital wants rape kit protocol changed after woman's ordeal
The Montreal General Hospital is calling for a revision of the city-wide protocol used to treat sexual assault victims following reports of a French-speaking woman's struggle to obtain a rape kit.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough
Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating 17-year-old Joy Kiza, who has been missing since Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Saturday morning shooting sends one to hospital in Sudbury
A police presence is visible in downtown Sudbury near Louis Street following a shooting Saturday morning.
-
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
London
-
‘Take your time’: OPP urge safety this holiday long weekend
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers and boaters that they will be out in full force this Civic Holiday long weekend.
-
London, Ont. business owner speaks out after security cameras capture suspicious behaviour
Joe O’Neil operates his family funeral home in London's downtown core, and his business is a frequent victim of theft and property damage. Yet one incident, where no crime was committed, has left him shaking his head.
-
Sunny conditions kick off long weekend
Saturday will be mainly sunny and warm, with a high of 26 degrees.
Winnipeg
-
Officials reminding people to be safe on the roads this August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us and in Manitoba, it's another chance for people to head up to the lake or cabin and enjoy what summer has to offer.
-
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
-
Local businesses reap benefits of world sporting event
Winnipeg is proving to the biggest winner of the World Police and Fire Games.
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener neurologist addresses specific sexual assault allegations during trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients is now reacting to each of the allegations from the stand at his trial.
-
'We’re kind of losing money': Businesses share frustrations about Hespeler Village road closures for weekly event
A seasonal street closure in Cambridge is causing concern for some business owners.
-
Waterloo townhome fire causes $300,000 in damages: officials
A Friday afternoon fire caused significant damage to two townhouse units on Harvard Place.
Calgary
-
Stampeders hand Argonauts first loss of 2023, Calgary earns first home win
Desperate for both a win and a home win, the Calgary Stampeders ground out a 20-7 victory over the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts on Friday.
-
Stingers defeat Sea Bears in play-in game to set up a new kind of Battle of Alberta
Cue the Battle of Alberta soundtrack.
-
Heritage Day long weekend: What's going on in Calgary
Calgarians looking to take full advantage of the Heritage Day long weekend have no shortage of options when it comes to events going on throughout the city.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon house fire sparked by 'careless disposal' of barbecue ashes
A summer barbecue ended in flames for a Saskatoon family.
-
Sask. woman struggles with warranty woes as SUV problems pile up
Julie Windsor says her 2015 Nissan Rogue has caused her nothing but problems ever since she bought it last October.
-
'We're nudists, not nuts': Sask. naturalist club celebrates 50 years
A naturalist club in Saskatchewan is celebrating 50 years of offering an 'oasis' for those interested in living a nudist lifestyle.
Edmonton
-
Stingers defeat Sea Bears in play-in game to set up a new kind of Battle of Alberta
Cue the Battle of Alberta soundtrack.
-
Guide to 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival
The annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which turns 50 this year, is billed as the world's largest multicultural celebration.
-
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker near Crimea in the second sea attack in a day
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday night, according to Russian officials and video circulating on social media.
Vancouver
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Grieving B.C. grandmother demands apology after grandson's death in foster care
Family members are speaking out about the gruesome torment of two B.C. foster children, including an 11-year-old boy who died after being beaten by his foster parents in 2021.
-
Travellers urged to stay away from wildfire zones amid B.C.'s record-breaking fire season
As thousands of British Columbians head out of town for the long weekend, wildfire officials want some people to reconsider their travel plans given the province's record-breaking fire season.
Regina
-
'We're nudists, not nuts': Sask. naturalist club celebrates 50 years
A naturalist club in Saskatchewan is celebrating 50 years of offering an 'oasis' for those interested in living a nudist lifestyle.
-
City of Regina set to deliver 67,000 green bins as compost program gets underway
The City of Regina is rolling out the green bins in anticipation of its new food and yard waste program.
-
'Never going to be another': Buffy Sainte-Marie steps away from live performances
An icon, a trailblazer, a hometown hero — there are a lot of ways to describe Buffy Sainte Marie.