

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





An appeal against a controversial plan to build a new Salvation Army shelter in Vanier will cost $200,000, according to a business owner.

Drew Dobson, spokesperson for SOS Vanier and owner of Finnigan's pub, says that amount covers planners, extra witnesses, legal costs, and others.

Dobson tells CFRA's The Newsfeed it's more than he was expecting to have to pay.

"Planners are expensive. Extra witnesses are expensive," he said. "It's just a shame that one of the poorest communities in the city has to take this on. It's taking money out of people's pockets that should be spent on other things."

He says dropping the appeal, which involves five businesses including Dobson's, to save cash isn't an option.

"This community deserves respect and deserves someone to fight for them," he said. "I will organize it and I will make sure someone's standing up for them."

Late last year, the city's planning committee and city council voted in favour of building a new, multi-purpose shelter at 333 Montreal Road, the current location of a Salvation Army thrift store. Dobson and SOS Vanier demonstrated against the decision, saying the planning went on behind closed doors and didn't involve enough public consultation.

To pay for the appeal, Dobson says the group has started a GoFundMe page, organization events, and accepting cheques and cash at Finnigan's Pub. So far the group has raised $50,000.

"It's a shame that the city's not standing up for the community and the community has to do it themselves and fight the city."