

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Students at Mont-Bleu secondary school in Gatineau will be moving to a new building in December.

The Federal Government has announced the Asticou Centre on Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes will be available for the 15-hundred students. The Asticou Centre is approximately 2.7 kilometres from Mont-Bleu school.

Mont-Bleu secondary school was damaged by a fire when a series of storms and tornadoes hit the Ottawa-Gatineau region on September 21. The 15-hundred students started attending classes at I’École secondaire de l’Ile on Tuesday, with both schools using a special split day schedule.

In a statement, the Federal Government says “an assessment of the building was conducted to ensure the students would have an adequate and safe learning environment.”

The public servants and military personnel who currently work at Asticou will be moved to another area of the building or relocated to alternate locations.

In a statement, chairman of the Commission scolaire des Portages-de-l’Outaouais says the move will help “students and staff at the École secondaire Mont-Bleu and École secondaire de l’Ile resume their regular activities in an optimal learning environment."