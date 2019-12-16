OTTAWA -- Your start to the work week will be a cold one but it does improve as the day continues. At 5:30 a.m., it's -15C feeling more like minus 20 with the wind chill. Today's high is expected to climb to -4C but the wind chill will remain all morning and hover between -20 and -22C. By the afternoon, the wind chill will go down to about -8C.

Overnight Monday, it will be -11C and partly cloudy, Tuesday will be mainly cloudy and -2C. By Tuesday night, flurries begin and there is a chance of more flurries on Wednesday. Temperatures will fluctuate for the rest of the week but so far, it appears we will have a white Christmas, albeit a light coating of snow that is already on the ground.

While Ottawa city crews have worked hard to salt and clear sidewalks and roadways, take caution as many are still slippery and slick from Sunday's ice and snow that fell in the region.