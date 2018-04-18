Missing youth located safe and sound
Missing 12-year-old Sbryna McMahon Palazzi, last seen on Greenbank Rd. at around 3:30 p.m. Wed. April 18, 2018. (Ottawa Police handout)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 10:39PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 19, 2018 10:51AM EDT
UPDATE: The Ottawa Police advises that the missing youth has been located safe and sound
Ottawa Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl who they believe intentionally missed her ride home.
She was last seen in the area Greenbank Road, south of Baseline, at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
She's described as standing 5’7”, weighing 140 pounds. She has dark blonde, medium-length hair with light-blonde streaks.
She was wearing a light blue jacket, blue jeans, black running shoes, and a black backpack with pineapples on it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Division Staff/Sgt. at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912.