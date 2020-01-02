Missing teenager found safe
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 5:08PM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 2, 2020 5:26PM EST
Update - Missing teenager found safe and sound.
Ottawa Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old Ottawa girl.
Tatiana Smith hasn't been seen since the afternoon of New Year’s Day.
Her family has concerns for her safety.
Smith was last seen wearing a black North Face vest, pink backpack, Polo logo pajama pants, a grey sweater, and black Nike Force running shoes.
If you know her current whereabouts, contact the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.