Update - Missing teenager found safe and sound.

Ottawa Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old Ottawa girl.

Tatiana Smith hasn't been seen since the afternoon of New Year’s Day.

Her family has concerns for her safety.

Smith was last seen wearing a black North Face vest, pink backpack, Polo logo pajama pants, a grey sweater, and black Nike Force running shoes.

If you know her current whereabouts, contact the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.