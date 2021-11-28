Advertisement
Missing man, 22, found safe
Published Sunday, November 28, 2021 11:10AM EST Last Updated Monday, November 29, 2021 8:00AM EST
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- A 22-year-old man who had been reported missing has been found safe, Ottawa police say.
The man had last been seen Saturday at around 4 p.m. in the area of Montreal Road and the Aviation Parkway.
Late Sunday night, police said he had been found safe. CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and photo.