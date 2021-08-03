Advertisement
Missing 75-year-old North Dundas man found safe in Montreal
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 12:59PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 4, 2021 12:50PM EDT
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 75-year-old man who had been reported missing was found safe in Montreal.
He was last seen Sunday at a home on County Road 5 in North Dundas, Ont. Police issued a request for help finding him on Tuesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, the OPP said Montreal police found him. He is healthy and will be reuinted with his family.
CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and photo from this article now that he has been found.