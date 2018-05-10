

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old man.

Lucas Nuttall was last seen in the downtown core. His family tells police they are “greatly concerned for his safety.”

Police say he was last seen at the end of April.

Lucas is described as white, 6' (183cm), 130 lbs (59 kg), slim, short blond hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222. If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.