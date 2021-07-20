OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since early July has been safely located.

The teen had last been seen in the Heron Road area on July 7, and police later said she may have been spotted as far away as Toronto.

In a release Sunday, Ottawa police said, with the help of OC Transpo special constables, they were able to locate the girl. She is now safe and sound.

Since she has been located, CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article.