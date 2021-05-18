Advertisement
Missing 15-year-old found safe
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 10:25AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 19, 2021 6:55AM EDT
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe.
She had been reported missing from her home in Barrhaven late Monday night. In an overnight release, Ottawa police said she had been located safely and thanked the public for their assistance.
Since she has been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed her name and image from this article.