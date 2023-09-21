Missing 13-year-old found safe

Ottawa

    Ottawa Police say a 13-year-old reported missing earlier this week has been located safe.

    Police isued a media release Thursday asking for the public's help in locating the teen. 

    A media release early Saturday morning reported he had been found.

    Since he's been located, CTV News has removed his name and photo from this article.

