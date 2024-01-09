Minto sells two west end properties to Ottawa Community Housing
Two Ottawa properties owned by Minto will become Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) units following an $86-million sale.
Minto Apartments REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) announced the sale of the Tanglewood and Chesteronton/Bowhill properties in the Nepean area Tuesday.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The acquisition by Ottawa Community Housing will add 311 units to its portfolio. The Tanglewood community was built in 1975 and comprises 122 three-bedroom townhomes. Chesterton was built in 1969 and includes 154 three-bedroom townhomes and 35 four-bedroom townhomes, OCH says.
"OCH's acquisition of these 311 homes signifies a strategic milestone in preserving affordable housing solutions for low and moderate-income families," said OCH CEO Stéphane Giguère in a news release. "This transaction is a demonstration of our commitment to addressing the critical issue of housing affordability in Ottawa and also stands as a testament to our dedication to innovation and community-focused development partnerships."
The transfer of ownership will officially close on Feb. 15. OCH says all current tenants in these two neighbourhoods will remain housed.
"By limiting rent increases to cover cost recovery only, OCH achieves its long-term goal of maintaining affordable rents. The rents are in line with the guidelines set by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) for affordable market rents," OCH said in a news release.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said the deal would play a crucial role in making housing affordable in the capital.
"As the City of Ottawa aims for OCH to contribute about 300 affordable homes annually, this acquisition not only preserves existing housing for residents it also ensures more people have lasting housing options that remain affordable," he said.
Ottawa Community Housing provides approximately 15,000 homes to about 32,000 tenants and is the largest social, community, and affordable housing provider in Ottawa. The newly acquired properties will be managed by ARRIV Properties, the banner for OCH's affordable housing rentals. Minto says this should help ensure a seamless transition, minimizing any disruptions to current tenants.
Minto president and CEO Jonathan Li says the company is pleased with the transaction.
"We are pleased to be playing a role in addressing the affordable housing issue in Canada by conveying these assets to OCH, who can maintain their affordability indefinitely," Li said.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
developing Armed men storm an Ecuador TV studio during a live broadcast as attacks in the country escalate
Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving guns and explosives during a live broadcast on Tuesday, and the president issued a decree declaring that the South American country had entered an 'internal armed conflict.'
BREAKING Cap on Canada's new temporary visa program for Palestinians is 'flexible': Miller
Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the federal government's stated 1,000-person limit on temporary resident visas for Palestinians looking to flee Gaza is not a hard cap, despite previous suggestions. This comes, after Palestinian-Canadians and advocates told CTV News that they thought the federal government's new program was unfair and 'inhumane.'
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations, Ont. fatally shot in Miami following Dolphins game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
NASA delays Artemis II moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen
NASA is delaying the Artemis II moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen as it works to resolve technical issues with the spacecraft.
Aaron Rodgers denies implying comic Jimmy Kimmel was tied to Epstein and condemns those who do
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and condemned those who do, but he stopped short of apologizing for his role in escalating their burgeoning feud.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Wednesday storm brings risk of power outages, travel disruptions in the Maritimes
A powerful storm system out of Texas continues to move towards the southern Great Lakes and the northeastern U.S. The storm passes just west of the Maritimes on Wednesday, bringing the region an impactful mix of snow, rain, and high winds.
-
New Brunswick Chase the Ace draw reaches nearly $7M
With a 9 p.m. draw on the horizon, the Club VTT Chalear Chase the Ace draw is up to $6.7M
-
Halifax cracking down on residents filling in local waterway
A proposal aims to cut down on infilling at the Northwest Arm in Halifax.
Toronto
-
WATCH
WATCH Timelapse video shows Toronto Pearson airport clearing snow amid storm
As very wet snow fell on the city Tuesday, staff at Toronto Pearson International Airport were busy clearing the tarmac for its morning flights.
-
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
-
Peterborough store clerk charged following confrontation with baseball bat-wielding robber: police
A 22-year-old convenience store clerk from Peterborough has been charged following a confrontation with a baseball-bat wielding robber.
Montreal
-
Major storm in Quebec could bring snow, ice and rain
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man 'seriously injured' in stabbing at Longueuil, Que. courthouse
A man in his 60s is in serious condition in the hospital after he was stabbed inside the Longueuil courthouse on Montreal's South Shore. A 43-year-old man was arrested on the scene.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students after weeks of strike
After seven long weeks of teachers' strikes, Quebec students are back in school, and to help them get up to speed, the province is spending $300 million on a catch-up plan.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
Surveillance cameras capture armed, masked suspects trying to break into sleeping family's home
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
-
Safety warning after truck goes through the ice on northern Ont. lake
Ontario Provincial Police issued a safety warning about driving on northern Ontario lakes after an incident on Wawa Lake this week.
London
-
'For every New Year's Day I will be reminded that you took my brother's life': Sparta, Ont. man serving 10 years for 2022 homicide
Devon Vandenriessche is serving 10 years for manslaughter in a federal penitentiary, just over two years after a London, Ont. man was killed in Sparta.
-
Disaster averted in Huron County horse and buggy crash
It could have been a much worse outcome after a semi truck and horse and buggy collided north of Wingham, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.
-
Dog adoption policy 'discriminatory,' human rights tribunal rules
An Oxford County dog rescue’s policy not to adopt dogs to homes of children with autism has been deemed 'discriminatory' by the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Onslaught of snow expected in Manitoba Tuesday night
Upwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba Tuesday night.
-
Winnipeg Art Gallery removes former director’s name over alleged links to Nazi party
The Winnipeg Art Gallery Qaumajuq is cutting ties with its former director as it investigates alleged links to the Nazi party in the 1930s.
-
New Winnipeg shelters pop up as temperatures tumble
After a mild start to winter, more typical Manitoban temperatures have arrived and with it, a number of options for folks to access a safe and warm place to stay.
Kitchener
-
Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations, Ont. fatally shot in Miami following Dolphins game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
-
Two arrested, two still wanted for Stratford jewelry store robbery
Two men have been charged with a smash and grab robbery at a Stratford jewelry store on Jan. 3.
-
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been named
A Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.
Calgary
-
AMA calls on Alberta to declare health-care crisis as surgery, ER and ambulance wait times increase
The Alberta Medical Association is calling on the province to acknowledge the backlogs and challenges frontline workers are facing by declaring a health-care crisis in Alberta.
-
Calgary visual artist Jayne Hajnoczky featured in National Geographic
Jayne Hajnoczky's photos of Canadian plants and insects are in the first section of National Geographic's January 2024 issue.
-
Four canine criminals get ride home in back of Calgary police car
Four furry felons were apprehended by police this week and took a ride home in a patrol car – but not before getting their mugshots taken.
Saskatoon
-
Alberta non-profit contracted to run new shelters in Saskatoon
An Alberta non-profit is stepping in to run new permanent emergency shelters in Saskatoon.
-
'We can finally get some snow': Saskatoon Nordic Ski team making up for lost time
Now that the weather resembles a typical Saskatchewan winter, one local ski group is thrilled, but the athletes will need to make up for lost time.
-
Arby's location shuts down in Saskatoon
Some restaurant-goers appeared to be caught off guard by the closure of a local establishment.
Edmonton
-
Police show off Edmonton encampment weapons as officers deliver evictions at 8th 'high-risk' site
A pellet and BB guns, 34 knives, 11 machetes, 10 samurai swords, two axes, brass knuckles and a collapsible baton – that was the message from Edmonton police about the dangers of encampments early Tuesday morning.
-
AMA calls on Alberta to declare health-care crisis as surgery, ER and ambulance wait times increase
The Alberta Medical Association is calling on the province to acknowledge the backlogs and challenges frontline workers are facing by declaring a health-care crisis in Alberta.
-
1 in critical condition after northwest Edmonton fire
One person was taken to hospital from a fire in northwest Edmonton on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Park rangers remove tents, belongings from Oppenheimer Park
Vancouver park rangers, flanked by police, were removing tents and belongings from an encampment Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.
-
TransLink bus operator slams union's 'unrealistic' wage expectations
Coast Mountain Bus Company says the wage demands of its unionized supervisors are "unrealistic" and "unreasonable," as the union's job action continues.
-
'Somewhat inexplicable failure' of RCMP dashcam system complicates use of force investigation
A B.C. RCMP officer who shot a man on the side of the highway was justified in his use of force, according to a report from the province's police watchdog that noted there was a 'somewhat inexplicable failure' of the police vehicle's dashcam to record the incident.
Regina
-
These are the 10 strangest 911 calls Sask. RCMP received in 2023
Saskatchewan RCMP’s communication centre had a busy year in 2023, receiving 352,663 calls for service. However, some of those calls came from residents who didn’t quite understand the definition of an emergency.
-
Sask. police watchdog issues final report on arrest that saw man stab himself in the chest
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has issued no charges against officers – stemming from an incident in Regina that saw a suspect repeatedly stab himself during an arrest.
-
Moose Jaw police search for Christmas break-in bandit after business loses $12,000
Police in Moose Jaw are searching for the suspect in a holiday break-in at a local business.