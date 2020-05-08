Ministry of Labour investigating death at North Dundas farm
Published Friday, May 8, 2020 3:16PM EDT
OPP file image.
OTTAWA -- A 29-year-old man has died in a farming incident in North Dundas.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers responding to a call at a farm on Limerick Road Thursday morning found an unresponsive male.
Mike Von Gunten was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say foul play is not suspected, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
The Ministry of Labour is also investigating the incident.