OTTAWA -- Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, the second highest number of new cases of novel coronavirus in September.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 335 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today, including 65 in Ottawa.

There are 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 79 new cases in Peel region.

On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health reported 93 new cases of the COVID-19, the largest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.