OTTAWA -- Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, the second highest number of new cases of novel coronavirus in September.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 335 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today, including 65 in Ottawa.

There are 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 79 new cases in Peel region.

Ontario is reporting 335 cases of #COVID19 as more than 35,400 tests were completed. Locally, there are 102 new cases in Toronto with 79 in Peel and 65 in Ottawa. 69% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 23, 2020

On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health reported 93 new cases of the COVID-19, the largest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.