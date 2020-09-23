Advertisement
Ministry of Health reports 65 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, second highest one-day total in September
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 10:21AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, the second highest number of new cases of novel coronavirus in September.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 335 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today, including 65 in Ottawa.
There are 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 79 new cases in Peel region.
On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health reported 93 new cases of the COVID-19, the largest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.
Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.