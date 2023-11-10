Military to perform jet flypasts, fire blank artillery rounds in Ottawa on Remembrance Day

Canada's military is notifying residents to be aware of blank artillery rounds and jet flypasts in the National Capital Region during Remembrance Day commemorations on Saturday.

A public service announcement by National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces says that residents and visitors may notice a succession of loud bangs from the blank rounds, which do not contain any projectiles and pose no risk to the public.

The National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa, along with other ceremonies in the National Capital Region, will feature flypasts by CF-18 Hornet fighter jets.

Local Army Reservists from the Ottawa-based 30th Field Artillery Regiment will also fire 105-millimetre blank ammunition gun salutes in honour of Remembrance Day.

"Canadians have a duty to remember and honour the sacrifices of all those who have served and continue to serve our country in times of war, military conflict and peace, and our members are proud to participate in these important ceremonies," said a joint public service announcement by National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces.

"All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to those in the area, and members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and personnel. Local residents are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation."

The gun salute will happen at around 11 a.m. during the National Military Cemetery ceremony at Beechwood Cemetery in Vanier and during the National Artillery Memorial Remembrance Day ceremony on Sussex Drive.

Jet fly-by's by Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft will also be heard in other communities across Ontario, including: Arnprior, Carleton Place, Hastings, Ivanhoe, King City, Madoc, Toronto, and Whitby.

The jets will fly over the events at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their routes.

National Defence says flypasts by RCA aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions.

More details can be found on the RCA website.