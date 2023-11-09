CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa this week.

National Remembrance Day ceremony

The national Remembrance Day ceremony will be held on Saturday at the National War Memorial, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony will commemorate the men and women who have served in Canada's military.

The Veterans' Marching Contingent will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the ceremony will conclude with the Veterans' march-past at 11:30 a.m.

CTV will broadcast the Remembrance Day ceremony.

The Royal Canadian Legion will also broadcast the ceremony on its website.

Beechwood Cemetery

Beechwood Cemetery, the National Military Cemetery, will host its Remembrance Day service on Saturday.

Military members and their families and friends are invited to observe the Remembrance Day ceremony at Beechwood Cemetery.

The service will begin at 10:45 a.m.

Barrhaven

The Barrhaven Legion hosts its Remembrance Day ceremony Saturday at John McCrae Secondary School.

The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.

John McCrae High School is located on Malvern Drive.

Gatineau

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in Gatineau at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The ceremony will be held at Royal Canadian Legion Norris 227 on Boul. Maloney Ouest.

Greely

The Greely and District Legion Branch hosts its Remembrance Day ceremony on Saturday morning at the Legion Hall on Mitch Owens Road.

The ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m.

Kanata

The public is invited to attend the Kanata Remembrance Day ceremony at the Kanata Cenotaph on Colchester Square, off Campeau Drive.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10:50 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Veterans' parade will march at 10:45 a.m.

Manotick

The Manotick Legion hosts its Remembrance Day Service on Saturday.

The service will take place at the Cenotaph beside the Mill on Dickinson Street, according to the Royal Canadian Legion.

Metcalfe

The Royal Canadian Legion hosts a Remembrance Day service at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

The service will be held at the Cenotaph at Metcalfe Town Hall on Victoria Street.

Nepean

The Royal Canadian Legion Bells Corners Branch 593 will host a Remembrance Day service on Saturday at 10:45 a.m.

The ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph at Ben Franklin Place, 101 Centrepointe Drive.

Orleans

The Royal Canadian Legion – Orleans Legion will host a Remembrance Day parade and ceremony on Saturday.

The service will be held at 800 Taylor Creek Drive at 10:30 a.m.

Any veteran who wish to be in the parade is asked to meet at Vimont Crescent at 10:35 a.m.

Richmond

A Remembrance Day service will be held at Richmond Memorial Park on Saturday morning.

The service begins at 10:40 a.m. at the park located at the corner of Perth and McBean streets.

Following the service, there will be a reception at RCL Branch 625 on Ottawa Street West.

Stittsville

The Stittsville Legion hosts its Remembrance Day ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

The parade will form in the parking lot at Branch 618 at approximately 1:30 p.m. and will depart at 1:45 p.m. to the Cenotaph.

The Cenotaph is located on Stittsville Main Street.

A reception will be held at Branch 618 after the ceremony.

Vanier

The Eastview Legion Branch 462 hosts a Remembrance Day service on Saturday in Vanier.

The parade will form at the branch at 1:30 p.m. and will march to the Cenotaph at the corner of Hannah Street and Marier Avenue at 1:40 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.rcl462.ca/PDF/Remembrance.pdf.

Westboro

The Westboro Legion hosts Remembrance Day services on Saturday.

A ceremony will be held at the Carlingwood Shopping Centre at 11 a.m.

The Legion will also host a Remembrance Day service and Wreath-Laying Ceremony at 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

The Cenotaph is located on Richmond Road, between Golden and Fraser avenues.

For more information, visit https://www.rcl480.com/remembrance.html.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Canadian War Museum

The Canadian War Museum presents several programs for Remembrance Day week.

On Saturday, visit the museum's webpage to watch the light shining through Memorial Hall at the Canadian War Museum. At exactly 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, sunlight enters through a single window in Memorial Hall, illuminating the headstone of Canada’s Unknown Soldier.

Other events this week include programs The World Remembers Interactive Kiosk, The World Remembers and Remembrance Path. On Nov. 11, activities include a Memorial Hall Visitation, the Response and Witness to History.