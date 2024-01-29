OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Mild temperatures to start the work week in Ottawa

    Commuter traffic in Ottawa on Monday, January 29, 2024. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa) Commuter traffic in Ottawa on Monday, January 29, 2024. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    It is a mild start to the week in the city of Ottawa.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. The high will be 0 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -9 degrees.

    Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a low of -10 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -7 degrees this evening and -17 degrees overnight.

    Tuesday will also be cloudy with a high of -2 C and wind up to 15 km/h. The wind chill will make it feel like -16 degrees in the morning and -6 degrees in the afternoon.

    On Wednesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 0 C.

    Temperatures in the capital are expected to remain mild this coming week, increasing the need to be vigilant near rivers and lakes.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -6 C and a low of -15 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News