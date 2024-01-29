Mild temperatures to start the work week in Ottawa

It is a mild start to the week in the city of Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. The high will be 0 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -9 degrees.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a low of -10 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -7 degrees this evening and -17 degrees overnight.

Tuesday will also be cloudy with a high of -2 C and wind up to 15 km/h. The wind chill will make it feel like -16 degrees in the morning and -6 degrees in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 0 C.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to remain mild this coming week, increasing the need to be vigilant near rivers and lakes.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -6 C and a low of -15 C.