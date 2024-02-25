OTTAWA
    Mild temperatures coming back to Ottawa this Sunday

    The higher than normal temperatures in Ottawa are making a comeback on Sunday.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 1 C and a mix of sun and cloud.

    The weather agency is forecasting a low of -3 C and 2 centimetres of snow for tonight – a few flurries ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries.

    A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Monday with a high of 5 C. A low of -2 C and clear skies are forecasted for the night.

    It’s going to be warm on Tuesday with a high of 13 C and a low of 5 C.

    Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

    A stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopened Saturday after a deep freeze overnight.

     

    The National Capital Commission said skating would be available between Bank and Pretoria starting at noon.

     

