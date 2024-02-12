Mild Monday in Ottawa, here's when cold temperatures will return
Another mild day is in the forecast for Ottawa, as temperatures continue to be above average for the middle of February.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 1 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early Monday morning. This afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds.
A low of - 6 C with clear skies are forecasted tonight.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high of -2 C. Temperatures will start to drop Tuesday night to reach a low of -14 C -- 30 per cent chance of flurries is also in the forecast.
Temperatures will continue to drop on Wednesday to go back to the normal temperatures for this time of year --- a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.
The cold temperatures are expected to continue heading into the Family Day long weekend, with lows of -15 C on Friday and -12 C on Saturday, but no significant snowfall is expected.








What to know about a shooting at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Texas during Sunday services
A woman’s motive for opening fire in celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch was unclear Monday, a day after the shooting sent worshippers rushing for safety in between busy services.
'Risk factors': Study suggests severe menopausal symptoms linked to dementia
A University of Calgary study suggests that severe symptoms of menopause can act as early warning signs for dementia.
Mahomes, the Chiefs, Taylor Swift and a thrilling game -- it all came together at the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in a Super Bowl unlike any other. Here's a look at a few topics that will linger in the aftermath:
A plane carrying Canadian skydivers hits beach in southern Mexico, killing a man on the ground
A plane carrying four Canadian skydivers came down on a beach Sunday in southern Mexico, killing one man who was on the beach.
New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms
A new book offers an unprecedented peek into Canadians' bedrooms.
Egypt is threatening to void its decades-old peace treaty with Israel. What does that mean?
With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to send Israeli troops into Rafah, a city in Gaza on the border with Egypt, the Egyptian government is threatening to void a decades-old peace treaty.
Suspect in custody after deaths of 3 children, 2 women in southern Manitoba
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating five suspicious deaths at three locations in in southern Manitoba.
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
Atlantic

Local state of emergency in Cape Breton ends
The state of local emergency in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has come to an end after the area saw historic amounts of snowfall last weekend.

Man charged after threatening and shooting at two people in Torbrook: N.S. RCMP
A man is facing multiple firearm related offences after shots were fired at a residence in Torbrook, N.S., Saturday morning.

Toronto

Mayor Olivia Chow's approval rating drops following release of Toronto's budget: poll
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s approval rating has taken a hit following the release of the city’s 2024 budget, according to a new poll.

Suspect in murder of Stoney Creek man is victim's 22-year-old son, police say
Homicide detectives say they are searching for a man wanted in connection with the murder of his 56-year-old father who was found suffering from severe injuries at a home in Stoney Creek on Saturday night.

TTC warns of 'major' delays on Line 1
The TTC is warning of “major delays” on a section of the Yonge-University subway line this morning due to track repairs.
Montreal

Coroner's inquiry into police officer death, suspect's killing begins in Quebec
A coroner's inquiry is set to open Monday to probe the deaths of both a Quebec provincial police sergeant killed on the job last March and her assailant who was killed by fellow officers.

Montreal company lights up the crowd at the Super Bowl
When 60,000 people cheered in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night during the Super Bowl, the wearable lights on each spectator made everyone part of the show.

After multiple break-ins, Montrealer invests thousands into anti-theft tech for his Jeep
Car thefts are becoming increasingly common and complex across Canada, especially in Quebec.
Northern Ontario

Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.


Child brought to CHEO after putting syringe in mouth at Ottawa park: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
London


Cool temperatures, chance of flurries return to the Forest City
After last week’s burst of spring-like weather, London can expect cooler temperatures and a chance of flurries to kick off the new workweek.

Police investigate 'suspicious' overnight blaze in London, Ont.
London Police Service (LPS) investigators attended the scene of a fire near the city’s core Sunday morning.
Winnipeg

Suspect in custody after deaths of 3 children, 2 women in southern Manitoba
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating five suspicious deaths at three locations in in southern Manitoba.

Winnipeg apartment building fire sends five to hospital
Five people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Winnipeg’s West End.

Custodial staff at one Manitoba school division set to take strike action
Custodial staff members at one Manitoba school division are set to begin strike action next week.
Kitchener

Immersive augmented reality initiative revives Guelph's rich Black heritage
This Black History Month, a new project in Guelph is harnessing technology to illuminate the city’s vibrant Black history

Young drivers from Cambridge caught going 60 km/h over, double the speed limit: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two young drivers after they say they caught one going double the speed limit on the highway and another going 60 km/h over.

Kitchener roundabout re-opened following collision investigation
At around 10:55 a.m. Sunday, emergency services responded to the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener for reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Calgary

Calgary daycare temporarily closed after inspection discovers mouse droppings, cockroaches
A Calgary daycare was temporarily shut down Wednesday after health officials discovered mouse droppings and cockroaches inside.

Mahomes, the Chiefs, Taylor Swift and a thrilling game -- it all came together at the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in a Super Bowl unlike any other. Here's a look at a few topics that will linger in the aftermath:

Calgarians protest cultural destruction in Ukraine
Members of the Calgary’s Ukrainian community took to the streets Sunday afternoon to remind the city of the cultural destruction Ukraine has faced since Russia invaded almost two years ago.
Saskatoon

Saskatoon police investigating after man receives gunshot wound
A shooting that saw an extended police presence in Saskatoon’s Riversdale area is currently under investigation.

Blades beat out Broncos for 8th straight win, seize playoff spot
The Saskatoon Blades have become the first Western Hockey League team (WHL) to acquire a spot in the postseason following a 3-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

Saskatoon police investigating early morning homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide.
Edmonton

Concrete slab thrown onto vehicle from Whitemud Drive overpass
Police are looking for a person who threw objects at vehicles on Whitemud Drive on Saturday.


Sherwood Park man dead after highway crash southwest of Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash southwest of Edmonton on Sunday.
Vancouver

Missing West Kelowna man found dead, family says in social media post
The extensive search for Lucas Singer-Kraus, who has been missing since the night of Jan. 31, has ended in tragedy, according to posts on social media.

One person in serious condition after East Van apartment fire
Paramedics took a person to hospital in serious condition after a fire broke out in an East Vancouver apartment building Sunday morning.

Large diesel spill in downtown Vancouver closes street, evacuates grocery store
Firefighters are at the scene of a diesel leak in a downtown Vancouver parkade.
Regina

Surveillance footage shows attempted arson at Regina church
Surveillance footage shows a suspect attempting to burn down a church in downtown Regina earlier this week.

Canada wide warrant issued for Moose Jaw man
A Canada wide warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old man in Moose Jaw.

Regina art exhibit puts 94 calls to action on display
For reconciliation educator Susan Beaudin, the images covering the walls of the Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre are much more than just art – they’re an acknowledgement of a shameful history.