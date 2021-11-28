KINGSTON, ONT. -- A special winter weather travel advisory is in place in the Kingston region of Ontario.

Environment Canada says snowfall amounts of two to five centimetres are expected in the region Sunday.

"This will be the first snowfall of the season for many locales and will likely impact road conditions. Motorists are advised to exercise caution as untreated roads may become icy and slippery," the weather agency cautions.

Snow is expected to begin falling in the morning and last until the late evening. The weather forecast for Kingston includes a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning, changing to periods of snow in the afternoon that will let up around midnight. Sunday's high for Kingston is 0 C.

Advisories are in place for much of the region surrounding Lake Ontario, including Toronto and Hamilton.