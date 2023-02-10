Men wanted for stealing phone, shoving two-year-old girl

Ottawa police say two men are wanted for stealing a man’s phone, shoving him and his young daughter in the process.

The robbery happened on Sunday at Billings Bridge mall on Riverside Drive.

Around 4:30 p.m., two men approached another man and demanded he hand over his phone, police said in a news release.

“During the confrontation, the victim was shoved, and his phone stolen after it fell from his hands,” police said. “While being shoved, the victim’s two-year-old daughter was also shoved and fell to the ground.”

Police said neither the man nor his daughter were injured.

The two suspects are described as Black men between 18 and 20 years old. The first suspect was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and a red/white/black jacket, blue jeans, high black boots and a black and gold baseball hat with the word Toronto on it, police said.

The second suspect has black ear-length braided hair, and a tattoo on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a black Canada Goose jacket, blue jeans and white high-top sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police robbery unit or Crime Stoppers.