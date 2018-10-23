

Here’s a look at the new Ottawa City Council for the new four year term.

Mayor

Jim Watson won re-election with 71.3% of the vote. Former Councillor Clive Doucet finished second, with 22.24% of the vote.

Orléans

Matthew Luloff is the new Councillor for Orléans. Luloff received 23.76% of the vote to defeat Catherine Kitts and 15 other candidates.

Luloff succeeds Bob Monette, who did not seek re-election.

Innes

Lauda Dudas is the new Councillor for Orleans. Dudas received 41.37% of the vote, to defeat Donna Leith-Gudbranson, Tammy Lynch and Francois Trepanier.

Dudas succeeds Jody Mitic, who did not seek re-election.

Barrhaven

Jan Harder won re-election in Barrhaven, receiving 74% of the vote.

Kanata North

Jenna Sudds is the new Councillor in Kanata North. Sudds received 46.68% of the vote, to defeat Matt Muirhead and David Gourlay.

Sudds succeeds Marianne Wilkinson, who did not seek re-election.

West Carleton-March

Eli El-Chantiry was re-elected in West Carleton-March, receiving 65.9% of the vote.

Stittsville

Glen Gower is the new Councillor in Stittsville. Gower received 57.86% of the vote, to defeat incumbent Shad Qadri.

Bay

Theresa Kavanagh is the new Councillor in Bay. Kavanagh received 55% of the vote to defeat four other candidates.

Kavanagh succeeds Mark Taylor, who did not seek re-election.

College

Rick Chiarelli won re-election in College, receiving 46.79% of the vote.

Knoxdale-Merivale

Keith Egli was re-elected in Knoxdale-Merivale, receiving 63% of the vote.

Gloucester-Southgate

Diane Deans was re-elected in Gloucester-Southgate, receiving 56% of the vote.

Beacon Hill-Cyrville

Tim Tierney was re-elected in Beacon Hill-Cyrville, receiving 81% of the vote.

Rideau-Vanier

Mathieu Fleury was re-elected in Rideau-Vanier, receiving 685 of the vote.

Rideau-Rockcliffe

Tobi Nussbaum was re-elected in Rideau-Rockcliffe, receiving 80.5% of the vote

Somerset

Catherine McKenney was re-elected in Somerset, receiving 76.66% of the vote.

Kitchissippi

Jeff Leiper was re-elected in Kitchissippi, receiving 85% of the vote.

River

Riley Brockington was re-elected in River, receiving 54% of the vote.

Capital

Shawn Menard is the new Councillor for Capital, defeating incumbent David Chernushenko. Menard received 28% of the vote. Christine McAllister finished second with 255 of the vote.

Alta Vista

Jean Cloutier was re-elected in Alta Vista, receiving 32.8% of the vote.

Cumberland

Stephen Blais was re-elected in Cumberland, receiving 89% of the vote.

Osgoode

George Darouze was re-elected in Osgoode, receiving 54.86% of the vote.

Rideau-Goulbourn

Scott Moffatt was re-elected in Rideau-Goulbourn, receiving 55.8% of the vote.

Gloucester-South Nepean

Former CTV Ottawa broadcaster Carol Anne Meehan is the new Councillor in Gloucester-South Nepean. Meehan received 42.55% of the vote, to defeat incumbent Michael Qaqish.

Kanata South

Allan Hubley was re-elected Councillor in Kanata South, receiving 45.5% of the vote.