Maxmillions ticket worth $1 million sold in Ottawa

Two winning lottery tickets were sold in Ottawa for Tuesday's draw, including one worth $1 million.

The Ontario Lottery and Gambling Corporation (OLG) says a $1 million Maxmillions and one Encore ticket worth $100,000 were sold in Ottawa.

An Encore ticket worth $100,000 was also sold in Kingston.

It's the second $1 million Maxmillions prize sold in Ottawa this week after a winning ticket was sold in Nepean for the Aug. 16 draw.

After weeks without a winner of the $70 million jackpot, one lucky winner in Northern Ontario in the Timiskaming/Cochrane area won the top prize.

The OLG says a total of 14 Maxmillions prizes were won across Canada for Tuesday's draw, including seven in Ontario.

The next Lotto Max draw will be on Friday with a $40 million jackpot.

The OLG says to check your tickets in the OLG app or at a retailer.