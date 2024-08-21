OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Maxmillions ticket worth $1 million sold in Ottawa

    A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Share

    Two winning lottery tickets were sold in Ottawa for Tuesday's draw, including one worth $1 million.

    The Ontario Lottery and Gambling Corporation (OLG) says a $1 million Maxmillions and one Encore ticket worth $100,000 were sold in Ottawa.

    An Encore ticket worth $100,000 was also sold in Kingston.

    It's the second $1 million Maxmillions prize sold in Ottawa this week after a winning ticket was sold in Nepean for the Aug. 16 draw.

    After weeks without a winner of the $70 million jackpot, one lucky winner in Northern Ontario in the Timiskaming/Cochrane area won the top prize.

    The OLG says a total of 14 Maxmillions prizes were won across Canada for Tuesday's draw, including seven in Ontario.

    The next Lotto Max draw will be on Friday with a $40 million jackpot.

    The OLG says to check your tickets in the OLG app or at a retailer.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News