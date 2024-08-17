Maxmillions winning ticket worth $1 million sold in Nepean

A lucky Nepean resident has become Ottawa's latest millionaire.

The Ontario Lottery and Gambling Corporation (OLG) says while there was no winner of the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot in Friday's draw, one Maxmillions ticket worth $1 million dollars was sold in Nepean.

The winning ticket was among 10 other winners across Canada on Friday, including four in Ontario. One Maxmillions winning ticket was sold in Hamilton and another was sold in the Chatham-Kent area.

Two Lotto Max second prizes worth $123,556.70 were also sold in Windsor and Burlington.

The OLG recommends you check your tickets on the OLG app or at a retailer.

The next Lotto Max draw will be held on Tuesday with another $70 million Lotto Max jackpot and an estimated 44 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.