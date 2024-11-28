OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Refloating of ship aground in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont. to begin Friday

    The Tim S. Dool in the St. Lawrence River on Nov. 25, 2024. The ship ran aground and has been stuck since Saturday. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa) The Tim S. Dool in the St. Lawrence River on Nov. 25, 2024. The ship ran aground and has been stuck since Saturday. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa)
    The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says a salvage plan is now in place for a ship that ran aground in the St. Lawrence River last weekend.

    The Tim S. Dool, a 225-metre-long lake freighter carrying Canadian wheat, became stranded in U.S. waters just east of Morrisburg, Ont. at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was hurt and the ship remained stable and outside the navigation channel.

    In an update Thursday, St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation spokesperson Nicole Giroux-Laplante said tugboats have been mobilized to rendezvous with the ship.

    "The tugs are expected to arrive tonight, with refloating efforts scheduled to begin (Friday) morning," she said.

    The Tim S. Dool is owned by the Algoma Central Corporation, a Canadian shipping company. The ship went into service in 1967 with a gross tonnage of 18,700. The ship services the St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes.

    There has been no word as to the precise cause of the ship's grounding. No other vessels were involved in the incident, Seaway management said.

    Last year, a ship ran aground in the St. Lawrence near Cornwall, Ont. and was stuck for about two days, causing disruptions to marine traffic before it was successfully refloated. 

