    • Mass resignations at Lanark Animal Welfare Society board of directors

    All but one of the members on the board of directors at the Lanark Animal Welfare Society have resigned from the volunteer positions.

    The resignations were made amid allegations of harassment, improper care of animals, and lack of training for staff.

    One of the former board members, Helene Arts, told CTV News in an interview they encountered challenges when bringing forward concerns of adequate staff training and proper record keeping for animals.

    "We were trying to make the changes and that's when complaints from the one board member and the one staff member started," Arts said.

    Dave Lindstedt was also one of eight members to resign amid the concerns, citing missing vaccinations as well.

    "(Staff) goes in, (they're) afraid every time because they aren't trained, because vaccinations aren't being kept up to date," he said.

    Arts and Lindstedt allege they were forced off the board of directors for bringing these concerns forward.

    The former members say current management did not appreciate the concerns being voiced, and scheduled a vote for the humane society's membership to remove them.

    Arts says that's when the group of eight chose to resign in protest.

    "It was either be resigned or be kicked off the board," said Arts.

    "So we didn't want to be kicked off the board because then we could be less effective."

    But the sole remaining board member and current president of the Lanark Animal Welfare Society, Kathy Hoyland, is defending the organization, saying the animals are well cared for.

    "The allegations of animals being neglected is totally false," Hoyland told CTV News.

    "All of the vaccinations and the care and meds were totally up to date. They didn't understand how the records were being kept. They didn't have access to the electronic records. Nobody asked me."

    Meanwhile, Hoyland says there were conflicts of interest and complaints of harassment made against those who resigned.

    "So, [those] who resigned were going to be voted off the board anyway," she said.

    In a statement to CTV News, the Ontario Ministry of Labour says it is investigating the harassment complaint and also issued eight orders to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society to ensure a safe and healthy workplace.

    "The membership and the public needs to be aware that the management of the shelter is very problematic and has been for a long time," stated Arts.

    Ultimately, both sides say the priority is the well-being of the animals.

    Hoyland says she is now working to fill the roles of the board members that resigned.

    "Only one staff member has left and the animals are being cared for," added Hoyland.

