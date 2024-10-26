Ottawa dietitian busts Tik Tok health trends

An Ottawa dietitian says the health trends on social media might not be the best option for you, citing some risks.

CTV Morning Live investigates three health trends on Tik Tok.

Sea moss for weight loss

The health trend on Tik Tok suggests taking one full spoon of sea moss per day, citing the benefits of all the minerals in it.

Sea moss is used to foster weight loss, according to Sara Awija, registered dietitian from Elysian Wellness. However, it causes hormonal problems, which can create a disfunction to your thyroid.

"And that's because it's very high in Iodine. So, the whole theory behind this is that because it's high in Iodine, it is a very key component of your thyroid hormone. And in big quantities, it starts causing hyperthyroidism, which is something you don't want," she said.

Awija warns that sea moss is rich in toxins. She says there is no scientific research or evidence to prove its effectiveness.

Magnesium mocktail for sleeping

When it comes the “Sleepy Girl Mocktail” health trend on Tik Tok for a better sleep, Awija says the trend does work.

She notes that magnesium relaxes the muscles, which can help you sleep.

The juice that is used in the mocktail has melatonin in it, she says. It has a drowsy effect that can help you fall asleep, she notes.

"There is no issue in mixing it together, but you can take a magnesium supplement on its own. It does not need to be broken into a drink. And you can just take a melatonin supplement on its own too," she explained.

Awija says each person has a different medical background, and the quantities taken should be adjusted accordingly. She recommends speaking with your family doctor or dietitian before taking supplements on your own.

Chia seeds for glowy skin

A Tik Tok trend suggests mixing a spoon of chia seeds with water and lemon. The health trend notes that chia is great for your skin, as it reduces inflammation, includes antioxidants and produces collagen.

Awija says these claims are true, noting that "it does have a lot of antioxidants, which does reduce inflammation in the body."

"A lot of people use it for weight loss, because of the fiber content. It suppresses appetite. But again, you could get this from any other food," she added. "You can get that from vegetables and having a big salad."

Collagen can also be sourced from supplements, she notes.