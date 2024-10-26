Halloween comes early in downtown Brockville, Ont.

Halloween is still a few days away, but in downtown Brockville, Ont., trick-or-treaters will get a head start this weekend.

Brockville Tourism's "Downtown Brockville Trick-Or-Treat" event takes place Saturday afternoon from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Participating businesses will be handing out candy to kids dressed in their costumes.

According to Brockville Tourism, 46 businesses on and around King Street are taking part, ranging from cafes and restaurants to retail stores.

They'll also decorate their stores to try and win the "Best Decorated Contest."

In addition, a costume contest will be held, and the top three winners will receive gift cards that can be used at any of the businesses in downtown Brockville.

But if trick-or-treating isn't your cup of tea on Halloween, there are other options to celebrate.

The Brockville Railway Tunnel - one of the city's most popular tourist attractions in the summer - will be transformed into the "Tunnel of Terror” from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday night.

