Driver safely extricated following three-vehicle collision in Ottawa's south

    Ottawa Fire Services says a driver has been safely extricated from a vehicle that landed in a ditch following a three-vehicle collision in the city's south Friday afternoon.

    Firefighters say they received a call around 2:50 p.m. from Ottawa police reporting a collision that resulted in the rollover and landing of a vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Albion and Lester roads. 

    When crews arrived on the scene, four minutes into the initial call, they found that it was a three-vehicle collision. Firefighters confirmed a driver was trapped in a vehicle that had landed on its driver side.

    That was when they stabilized the vehicle and started extricating the driver.

    The driver was extricated after firefighters removed the windshield and a section of the roof of the vehicle.

    Just before 3:15 p.m., the driver was safely extricated.  Firefighters placed the driver on a backboard and slid them up a roof ladder to bring them out of the ditch.

    Crews then spread absorbent on the leaking fuels.

    They cleared the scene at 3:38 p.m. and left the area in the control of Ottawa police.

