OTTAWA -- Cloth masks will be for sale next week at OC Transpo stations across the city.

From Monday to Friday between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., United Way East Ontario staff will be selling masks at 10 transit stations, transit commission chair Allan Hubley said Thursday afternoon.

Masks will be sold for $15. Proceeds will go toward providing cloth masks for those unable to purchase them.

Only debit and credit payment will be accepted.

Ottawa Public Health staff will also be on hand to provide information on how to best wear the masks.

Staff will be selling masks between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. at Rideau, Parliament, St. Laurent, Blair, Tunney’s and Hurdman LRT stations.

They will also be for sale at Billings Bridge, South Keys, Place d'Orléans and Lincoln Fields Transitway stations.

Masks have been mandatory for OC Transpo passengers since mid-June. They became mandatory in all public indoor spaces in Ottawa on Tuesday.