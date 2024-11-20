Heavy rain expected in Ottawa tonight and on Thursday

The stretch of mild weather continues in Ottawa today, but heavy rain is expected on Thursday and there is a risk of flurries heading into the weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 9 C today, the fourth straight day with above-seasonal temperatures. The temperature warmed up to 9.5 C on Tuesday.

It will be mainly cloudy today. High 9 C.

Cloud tonight with rain beginning after midnight. Low 5 C.

Rain is expected on Thursday, with 10 to 20 mm of rain in the forecast. The temperature will be steady near 6 C.

Rain will continue on Friday. High 7 C.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a chance of flurries on Friday night and Saturday.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 3 C and a low of -4 C.