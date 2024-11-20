OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Heavy rain expected in Ottawa tonight and on Thursday

    The Rideau River in Ottawa on a cloudy November day. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The Rideau River in Ottawa on a cloudy November day. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The stretch of mild weather continues in Ottawa today, but heavy rain is expected on Thursday and there is a risk of flurries heading into the weekend.

    Environment Canada is calling for a high of 9 C today, the fourth straight day with above-seasonal temperatures.  The temperature warmed up to 9.5 C on Tuesday.

    It will be mainly cloudy today. High 9 C.

    Cloud tonight with rain beginning after midnight. Low 5 C.

    Rain is expected on Thursday, with 10 to 20 mm of rain in the forecast. The temperature will be steady near 6 C.

    Rain will continue on Friday. High 7 C.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a chance of flurries on Friday night and Saturday.

    Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 3 C and a low of -4 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?

    Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.

    Canada Post strike will delay letters to Santa this year

    For the past 40 years, Canada Post says it's been helping deliver millions of letters from all the good little girls and boys to Santa Claus. However, the company says this year's nation-wide postal strike will make it difficult to keep up with the arrangement.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News