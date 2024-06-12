OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man wanted on breach of parole warrant might be in Ottawa, OPP say

    Gary Prince, 29, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of day parole. (OPP/handout) Gary Prince, 29, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of day parole. (OPP/handout)
    Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for breaching his day parole.

    Gary Prince is serving a 2-year sentence for break-and-enter offences.

    Police said Wednesday he is known to frequent Ottawa, Scarborough, and Toronto.

    Prince is described as "a mix of Black/Caucasian male, 29-years-old, 6' (182 cm), 145 lbs (66 kgs) with brown hair and brown eyes," according to the OPP.

    Anyone with information in regards to Prince's whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE).

