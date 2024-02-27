OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Man treated for 'multiple gunshot wounds' following shooting in Ottawa's east end

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    A man is being treated for gunshot wounds following a late night shooting in Ottawa's east end.

    Ottawa police and paramedics responded to a shooting in the area of Beauparc Private, near Cyrville Road, around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

    Police say the victim was located at the scene with "multiple gunshot wounds." Officers started first aid on the man before paramedics arrived on the scene.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV Morning Live the male victim was transported to hospital in critical condition.

    No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

    The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating the shooting.

