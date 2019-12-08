Man taken to hospital with burns after Gatineau fire
Published Sunday, December 8, 2019 1:10PM EST
Gatineau Fire Service vehicle. (File Photo)
Gatineau Fire says a man was taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation following an overnight blaze.
Flames broke out in one unit of an apartment building on boulevard La Vérendrye Ouest around 2:30 a.m.
Gatineau Fire says the blaze started in the living room but was under control in an hour. The cause is under investigation.
Damage is estimated at $70,500.