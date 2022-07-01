Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Ottawa's west end

A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving an SUV and a pickup truck at the intersection of Merivale Road and Baseline Road just before 11 a.m. Friday.

Ottawa paramedics say one person was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus in critical condition.

Four people were treated for minor injuries.

Baseline Road is closed in both directions from Farlane Boulevard to Merivale Road, and Merivale Road is closed from Central Park Drive to Burris Lane.