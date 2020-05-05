OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for witnesses after a shooting inside a vehicle in Ottawa’s east-end.

Police say at approximately 9:45 p.m. last Friday, a man was shot while inside a moving vehicle by another passenger. The shooting happened in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard and Lemieux Street.

The driver stopped his vehicle in front of a house on Weldon Drive, and the injured man got out.

Both the driver and the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday morning, the victim remained in serious condition in hospital.

The Guns and Gangs Unit wants to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Witnesses can contact 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.