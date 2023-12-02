OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man rescued from Rideau Canal Saturday morning

    Ottawa firefighters load a man who had fallen into the Rideau Canal into a fire truck to keep warm after he was pulled from the water. Dec. 2, 2023. (Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters load a man who had fallen into the Rideau Canal into a fire truck to keep warm after he was pulled from the water. Dec. 2, 2023. (Ottawa Fire Services)

    Ottawa Fire Services says a man was rescued from the Rideau Canal Saturday morning.

    A caller to 9-1-1 reported a man in the water at 6:27 a.m. along the Queen Elizabeth Driveway near the Laurier Avenue Bridge.

    Firefighters arrived within two minutes and set up a ladder to reach the man, who was suffering from hypothermia and unable to use his arms or legs.

    He was removed from the water at 6:38 a.m., but was going in and out of consciousness, according to OFS spokesperson Nick DeFazio.

    Firefighters and water rescue technicians treated the man at the scene and kept him warm in the fire truck before paramedics arrived.

    CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Ottawa paramedics for more information about the man's condition.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News