    Man on a bike taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Centretown

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
    An adult male on a bike has sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Centretown Friday afternoon.

    Marc-Antoine Deschamps, Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson, told CTV News Ottawa the incident happened at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Kent and Somerset streets.

    Ottawa police took to X to ask people to avoid the area while emergency crews were on scene.

    The scene has since been cleared and the roads have re-opened.

