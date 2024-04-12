Man on a bike taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Centretown

An adult male on a bike has sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Centretown Friday afternoon.

Marc-Antoine Deschamps, Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson, told CTV News Ottawa the incident happened at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Kent and Somerset streets.

Ottawa police took to X to ask people to avoid the area while emergency crews were on scene.

The scene has since been cleared and the roads have re-opened.