OTTAWA -- A man killed Wednesday afternoon in a south-end shooting has been identified as 24-year-old Ashor Anwia of Ottawa.

The shooting happened in the area of Woodbury Crescent and Blohm Drive, police said, near the intersection of Hunt Club and Conroy roads.

Officers responded to a call just before 2:45 p,m. reporting shots fired. They found a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics said the man had to be resuscitated en route to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre.

Ottawa Police confirmed to CTV News reporter Christina Succi that the shooting was targeted and there was no threat to public safety.

#NEW: Police tell me the shooting that left a man in his 20's dead was targeted. This is Ottawa's 13th homicide of 2019. A witness says she heard at least 5 shots go off - an extensive area of Blohm & Woodbury remains closed this hour. Full story @ 11:30 #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/q63PckSNtw — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) November 28, 2019

Police later tweeted that the man succumbed to his injuries. The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

A man in his 20s is dead, found w/ multiple gunshot wounds near the road at Blohm & Ted Grant Private Very active scene here in south Ottawa and an extensive one, a number of @OttawaPolice vehicles here. Working in difficult weather conditions #ottawa #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/IIqL2UjgYu — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) November 27, 2019

A nearby school on Blohm Drive, Robert Bateman Public School, briefly went into a secure mode following the shooting.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board tweeted that students travelling the bus would leave at 3:50 p.m., but students who walk in the direction of Briston Private and Blohm Drive would remain onsite until their parents can pick them up from school.

Statement from the @OCDSB on a shooting nearby Robert Bateman Public School. Students are safe and the secure has since been lifted. Meanwhile @OttawaPolice with a very active investigation, roads closed in the area Briston Private and Blohm Drive. #ottawa #ottnews @ctvottawa https://t.co/95onVbbIlp pic.twitter.com/qy75W5jCOC — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) November 27, 2019

Staff remained on site with the children until parents arrived.

The Major Crime Unit has taken carriage of the shooting investigation. The male has succumbed to his injuries.

No further details available at this time. #ottnews” https://t.co/PjXKVGbPdr — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 27, 2019