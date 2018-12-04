

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a man is fighting for his life after a two-car crash on the Vanier Pkwy.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of the Parkway and Queen Mary St. just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics say it appears the sole occupant of one of the vehicles may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

The man was found in critical condition, but paramedics say it was likely because of the medical incident and not the crash itself.

He was resuscitated, with the help of firefighters, on scene. The process continued on the way to the hospital, where the man is currently in life-threatening condition.

No one else was hurt.

Ottawa Police closed the northbound lanes of the Vanier Pkwy. between Queen Mary St. and Donald St. for the investigation.