Man found dead near crashed vehicle in rural south Ottawa as police investigated shooting

A shooting investigation in rural south Ottawa led police to discovering the body of a man near a crashed vehicle overnight Monday.

Officers were called to the 5000-block of First Line Road at around 12:45 a.m. on reports of gunshots. Officers found bullet holes in a window of a home.

One person was taken to hospital with injuries that were not gunshot wounds, police said.

During the investigation, police found a crashed vehicle nearby. A dead man was found near the vehicle and two firearms were also found in the area.

The cause of the man's death has yet to be determined and police are still investigating to determine whether the two incidents are connected.

Police did not release the man's identity.

A stretch of First Line Road between Phelan Road East and Rogers Stevens Drive has been closed for most of the day Monday. It has since reopened.

🚧Road closure: First Line Rd between Phelan Rd E and Rogers Stevens Drive is closed due to a collision. Please avoid the area. #ottnews @OttawaPolice — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) February 5, 2024

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222, extension 2666.